Kurt Okraku is doing a good job - John Paintsil

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Former Ghana international defender John Paintsil has praised Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku for the good work he has done after assuming office.

The former CEO of Ghana Premier League outfit Dreams FC was elected to lead the domestic football governing body back in 2019.



However, according to the former West Ham and Fulham right full-back, he believes Okraku is on the right track and should be supported.



“Kurt Okraku has been following football for a long time. I have known him way back in London [when I played for West Ham and Fulham].

As a football administrator, without a better system and structure, you can't be successful, and I think Kurt Okraku has put the right measures in place. He is doing a good job amid the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.



Kurt Okraku led administration has won their first major trophy as Black Satellites won the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania after defeating Uganda in the final.