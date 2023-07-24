Kwesi Nyantakyi confirms NPP links as he campaigns for Kennedy Agyapong

Former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi was spotted in a video when National Patriotic Party presidential candidate Ken Ohene Agyapong met with party delegates at Jirapa in the Upper West Region during his campaign tour over the weekend.

In the video sighted by Ghanaweb, the football administrator introduced himself in his local dialect where he endorsed the Assin North MP as the best candidate to lead Ghana in the 2024 elections, urging all candidates to vote for Ken Agyapong come Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Nyantakyi who doubles as a lawyer is a long-time confidant of the politician, who vehemently defended him after he was caught up in investigative journalism Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ exposé five years ago.



It will be recalled that in 2018, Nyantakyi was captured in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé allegedly taking cash gifts and engaging in influence peddling.



This led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.



Nyantakyi was subsequently handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA. He was also charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, and corruption by a public officer, but was later granted bail with some sureties.

His lifetime ban was subsequently reduced to 15 years following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) three years ago.



Nyantakyi was in the company of Ken Ohene Agyapong when he filed his nomination form to contest for the NPP Presidential candidacy on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.



Watch the video below:







LSN/KPE