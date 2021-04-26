Legon Cities, Dreams share spoils

Both sides settled for a point each at the end of the game

Legon Cities were held to a 1-1 draw by Dreams FC in week 21 of the 2020/21 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Substitute Abdul Jalilu scored in the early stages of the second half to cancels out Hans Kwofie's opener for the Royals in the first half.



Legon Cities started the game on the front foot and Hans Kwofie should have opened the scoring for the home side in the 15th minute but Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi produced a point-blank save to deny the striker.



Black Satellites and Dreams FC striker Precious Boah came close in giving the away side a surprise lead in the 26th minute but Legon Cities goalkeeper Selorm Komla Honu dealt with the situation easily.



The away side looked the more likely to get that crucial opener with winger Amanda Dantani having a clear sight at goal but couldn't control his strike as his shot went off target.



Hans Kwofie opened the scoring for Legon Cities just on the stroke of half time when he headed in from close range after a delightful cross from Jonah Attuquaye, taking his tally to 10 goals for the season.



Dreams FC started the second half a more purposeful side as they searched for the equalizer.

Dreams winger Amanda Dantani who missed a setter in the first half had a glorious opportunity to make amends early in the second half but once again couldn't produce a clean strike with goalkeeper Komla Honu making a decent save.



The early pressure from Dreams paid off in the 59th minute as substitute Abdul Jalilu converted from close range to restore parity for the away side.



It was all Dreams FC in the first quarter of the second half and Ali Huzaf should have given the away side the lead but his header from close range missed the target by a whisker.



Jonah Attuquaye nearly gave Legon Cities the lead against the run of play in the dying embers of the game but Dreams FC goalkeeper Agbas was equal to the task.



Asamoah Gyan who was introduced in the last stages of the game had the opportunity to give Legon Cites all three points but his free-kick from 20 yards missed the target by inches.



Both sides settled for a point each at the end of the game.