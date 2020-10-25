Legon Cities to announce Asamoah Gyan signing in the coming hours

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian top-flight side, Legon Cities FC is set to announce the signing of Black striker Asamoah Gyan.

The announcement of the Black Stars all-time top scorer is expected to be made in the coming hours.



Asamoah Gyan, who has been without a club since January, has agreed to deal with the Legon-based club after Asante Kotoko failed to meet his demands.



Ghanaoccernet.com understands Gyan has agreed to a four-year deal which will see him earn $1 million - a record in the local transfer.



As part of the deal, Gyan has asked the Ghana Premier League side to sign teenage sensation Mathew Anim Cudjoe.

Cudjoe played on loan last season at Asante Kotoko but the Porcupine Warriors could not sign him on a permanent deal.



The 34-year-old is returning to the local league, 17 years after leaving Liberty Professionals.



Gyan has scored 51 goals for the Black Stars since his debut in 2003.