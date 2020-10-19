0
Len Clay Sports Stadium handed massive facelift ahead of 2020/21 GPL season

Mon, 19 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

The Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium, home to Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold Sporting Club has received a massive facelift ahead of the league start next month.

The club in a post on their social media handles posted, "Len Clay this morning ????2020/21 season fast approaching. Excited? We are"

The miners begin their league campaign at the Len Clay Sports Stadium against Karela United on 15 November 2020.

Check photos of the venue below:

