Liberty coach Andy Sinason reveals what they must do to avoid relegation

Liberty Professionals coach, Andy Sinason

Liberty Professionals coach Andy Sinason knows exactly what his club must do to avoid being relegated this season.

Sinason, who replaced underperforming David Ocloo, has been tasked with ensuring the Scientific Soccer lads maintain their Ghana Premier League status.



Since his appointment, Liberty have improved greatly. They have picked up three wins in five games and are out of the relegation zone.



“Each Premier League opponent is a big game, all games are three points at stake,” Andy Sinason told Mo TV.



“It’s not about the scoreline but we need to get the three points.



“Clubs standing from the 9th spot downwards could be relegated.

“So we must all lift our game although where we are lying is not good.



“We will fight to move out of where we are which we are working towards.



“Our new energy is about hard work, perseverance and discipline," he added.



Liberty's next game is at home against league leaders Medeama.