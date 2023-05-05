0
Lifting of ban on Ghana's amputee football team great news - Samson Deen

Samson Deen Para Chair.jpeg President of the African Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen.

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The World Amputee Football Association has lifted the ban on Ghana's participation in all amputee football activities, much to the delight of the President of the African Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen.

Deen expressed his delight at the development in an interview with Citi Sports, adding that preparations would begin to create a formidable team for the upcoming Accra 2023 African Para Games in September.

"This comes to alot of us and Ghanaians as great news and I will like to say that we from the fraternity of the sports, promotion in the country with regards to disability and para sports, we are so happy to bring to a conclusion to this long-standing problem.

The problem escalated into the International governing bodies which resulted in their decision to ban Ghana.”

The lifting of the ban is a significant boost for Ghana's amputee football team, which has been unable to participate in international tournaments due to the ban.

