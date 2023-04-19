0
Menu
Sports

'Local players must sustain performance to secure Black Stars spot' - Oduro Nyarko

Black Stars 456578.jfif Black Stars squad

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Wa All Stars [now Legon Cities] CEO Samuel Oduro Nyarko has advised local players selected for the Black Stars to sustain their level of performance in a bid to secure a starting berth when handed call-ups.

There was no local player in Chris Hughton's first Ghana squad he named in March for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, raising questions about the level of the Ghana Premier League and player quality.

He has, however, been monitoring the local league, with people hoping he can select some players in his next qualifiers.

“It is about performance, it is about sustaining your level of performance in the national team," Oduro Nyarko told Citi Sports.

“If you are selected from the local league and you maintain your form and can prove that you have what it takes to play in the Black Stars, I think you will be kept there.

“It is important you lift your game when you are given the chance to play in the Black Stars and also fit into the level of the foreign-based players.

"If you don’t and you flop, you get dropped from the national team.”

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Albert Donkor family rejects 'armed robber' tag
EOCO freezes 95 luxurious cars; directs owners to report before May 3
Ex-Fomena NPP chair confirms receiving GH¢1m from Ken Agyapong
Hakimi's divorce saga: Captain Smart narrates experience
Akufo-Addo to appoint Gertrude Torkornoo As New CJ of Ghana – Report
How galamsey destroyed part of garden at Akufo-Addo's Kyebi residence
Kenyan woman busted at KIA for attempting to smuggle cocaine
Kennedy Agyapong sends strong warning to contenders
John Mahama pays his own electricity bills – ECG MD confirms
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk
Related Articles: