MTN FA Cup: Asokwa Deportivo and Charity Stars drawn by for Round of 64

A photo of the logo of MTN FA cup

Two clubs, Asokwa Deportivo and Charity Stars have earned automatic qualification for the round of 64 ahead of the preliminary kickoff of the MTN FA CUP competition this weekend.

Shooting Stars who were scheduled to take on Asokwa Deportivo have written officially to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to withdraw from the competition.



On the other hand, Amidaus Professionals FC who were paired with Charity Stars FC have also been demoted to Division Two by the Appeals Committee, giving the latter an automatic qualification.

All stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly.