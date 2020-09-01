Sports News

Major takeaways from 26th GFA Ordinary Congress

Executive Council members of GFA at the Congress

Amid threats of injunction and an impending CAS ruling, the Ghana Football Association managed to hold its 26th Ordinary Congress.

The Ordinary Congress is the highest and biggest decision-making body of the association so whenever they converge, it is expected that landmark decisions will be made.



Ahead of this congress, there were expectations of major and radical changes but that was swept aside after FIFA cautioned the FA against taking certain decisions that some members had proposed.



So this congress was relatively devoid of the usual protracted banter between members with more focus on substantive issues.



At the end of the brief meeting at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence below is a summary of the all the agreements reached by the stakeholders.

Baker Tilly Andah & Andah as Auditors



For the next three years, Baker, Tilly Andah & Andah will audit the accounts of the GFA.



This is after Congress gave it overwhelming approval for the Auditing firm to scrutinize their expenses.



This is in accordance with Article 67 of the GFA Statutes of 2019.

Approval of amended Standing orders



Congress also accepted the amended standing orders for the convention. It means the new orders as proposed have now become part of congress.



Ratification of 2019-2020 budget



The GFA has received the endorsement of the clubs for its expenditure between October 26 and June 30, 2020.

The endorsement means the clubs and all stakeholders are satisfied with the financial report by the FA.



Acceptance of 2020-2021 budget



After ratifying the budget for the financial year 2019/2020, Congress also in a majority fashion accepted the new financial plan by the FA.



The budget is for the period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

Approval of emolument plans for GFA Executive Council



Here, there were some protestations led by CEO of King Faisal Alhaji Grusah who felt the allowances were on the high side.



But despite his misgivings, more than half of the members at Congress approved the recommendations by the ad-hoc committee which was chaired by MD of Hearts of Frederick Moore.



The approval means the president of the FA will earn GH¢12,000 as monthly salary while his vice will get GHC¢7000 with the other Exco members getting GH¢4000.

