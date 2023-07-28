Malik Jabir details difficult moments as Black Meteors coach

Malik Jabir (left) and Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Former Ghanaian trainer Malik Jabir has revealed tough moments he endured during his days with Ghana’s Black Meteors as head coach.

According to the former Ghanaian international, it was a plot by the high hierarchy of the football association to see him fail despite offering him the role.



He mentioned that, despite his numerous pleas and requests on how to prepare and build his team for competitions, the FA turned deaf ears to his demands.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, the 78-year-old gaffer said he was not granted access to engage the team in any trial games in and outside Ghana, making it a difficult task for him to build a formidable squad.



“When I took over the U23, I was never given the chance to go out to test the team before we went into tournaments. We were only camped at Prampram”, he said.



“The one time we had a friendly game, it was given to the U20 who went to Dubai but it was decided that after their stay in Dubai, they should replace the U23.Eventually, our opponents we were to play sent a notice that if the U23 is not coming, then the game should be cancelled. There was a war against me and they finally allowed the U23 to go while we were not prepared. We went there and lost 2-1 to Egypt”

“In our second game, I had a meeting with the boys prior to the second game where I gave them assignments and told them we will train twice daily (morning and evening) and we won our next game 3-1 and when we returned there was peace”, he added.



Malik Jabir played for Ghana at the 1968 and 1972 Summer Olympics Games in Mexico and West Germany respectively.



He also had coaching stints with Asante Kotoko, ASFA Yennenga of Burkina Faso and with Kano Pillars of Nigeria as the Technical Advisor.



LSN/KPE