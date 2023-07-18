0
Sports

Maxwell Konadu joins Nsoatreman FC on a two-year deal

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League side, Nsoatreman Football Club have acquired the services of Maxwell Konadu as the new Head Coach.

The club have signed the experienced gaffer on a two-year deal, pending an official announcement on Tuesday, July 18.

Maxwell Konadu replaces Mumuni Sokpari who tendered in his resignation letter to the management of the club on Monday, July 19 after aiding the side to the semi-finals of the 2023 MTN FA Cup.

Maxwell Konadu has joined Nsoatreman FC with vast experience in the domestic league.

Maxwell Konadu has headed Asante Kotoko on two occasions, Legon Cities FC as well as the Ghana U-20 and U-23 teams.

