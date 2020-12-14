Medeama Coach Boadu seeks improvement despite Dwarfs win

Head Coach of Medeama SC, Samuel Boadu

Head Coach of Medeama SC, Samuel Boadu wants his side to improve despite beating Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League.

Medeama recorded a 1 nil win on the road against Cape Coast-based Dwarfs on Saturday. The victory on Match week 6 was the first for the Mauves and Yellow who are seen as title contenders.



The Tarkwa based side had endured a disappointing start to the campaign after drawing 2 and losing one of the 3 previous matches before the Dwarfs encounter.



Speaking during the post-match press conference, Samuel Boadu highlighted that the clash with Dwarfs was hectic but praised his boys for their display.



He however wants them to be more deadly upfront; something he’s promised to work on and improve going forward.

“It was a very hectic game. Both teams did well tactically. My boys did well I will congratulate them because they followed the instructions that we gave to them,” Coach Boadu said.



“We created a lot of chances but we squandered them but fortunately for us, we were able to score one goal.



“We are going back to Tarkwa and I believe that in the next home match, there will be an improvement”.



Medeama will next play Liberty Professionals at the Akon Park, Tarkwa.