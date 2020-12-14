0
Menu
Sports

Medeama Coach Boadu seeks improvement despite Dwarfs win

Coach Samuel Boadu Medeama Head Coach of Medeama SC, Samuel Boadu

Mon, 14 Dec 2020 Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Head Coach of Medeama SC, Samuel Boadu wants his side to improve despite beating Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League.

Medeama recorded a 1 nil win on the road against Cape Coast-based Dwarfs on Saturday. The victory on Match week 6 was the first for the Mauves and Yellow who are seen as title contenders.

The Tarkwa based side had endured a disappointing start to the campaign after drawing 2 and losing one of the 3 previous matches before the Dwarfs encounter.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Samuel Boadu highlighted that the clash with Dwarfs was hectic but praised his boys for their display.

He however wants them to be more deadly upfront; something he’s promised to work on and improve going forward.

“It was a very hectic game. Both teams did well tactically. My boys did well I will congratulate them because they followed the instructions that we gave to them,” Coach Boadu said.

“We created a lot of chances but we squandered them but fortunately for us, we were able to score one goal.

“We are going back to Tarkwa and I believe that in the next home match, there will be an improvement”.

Medeama will next play Liberty Professionals at the Akon Park, Tarkwa.

Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: