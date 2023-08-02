Medeama SC, ASKO de Kara of Togo friendly game rescheduled

Players of Medeama SC

Ghana Premier League 2022/23 champions, Medeama SC’s international friendly against Togolese champions ASKO de Kara has been rescheduled.

The match which was initially scheduled to take place at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, August 4, 2023, has been postponed to Sunday, August 6 at the same venue.



The fixture forms part of the Ghana Premier League champions preparation for the 2023/24CAF Champions League campaign.



Medeama will begin the CAF Champions League campaign against Nigerian side Remo Stars in the first stage of the preliminary round at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The Mauves and Yellow will host the first leg at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on August 18-20, 2023 before traveling to the Ogun State in Nigeria for the reverse fixture on September 28-30, 2023.



The last time Medeama SC made it to the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup was in 2016 when they eliminated Al-Ittihad Tripoli of Libya, Sudan’s Al Ahly Shendi, and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.



However, they did not make it out of Group A and finished third behind MO Bejaia and TP Mazembe.