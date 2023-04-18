0
Menu
Sports

Medeama SC goalie Felix Kyei adjudged GPL Goalkeeper of the Month for March

Sdcjd.png Felix Kyei, Medeama SC shot-stopper

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the winner of the Ghana Premier League Goalkeeper of the Month award for March.

In an official communique, the Ghana FA said on Monday that the award is going to Medeama SC shot-stopper Felix Kyei.

“Medeama SC’s Felix Kyei has beaten off competition from three other shot-stoppers to emerge as Goalkeeper of the Month for March.

“The young shot-stopper who joined Medeama SC in the 2022/23-second transfer window was nominated alongside Joseph Baah of Gold Stars, Obeng Sekyere Gregory of Berekum Chelsea, and Benjamin Asiedu Kwesi of King Faisal Football Club.

“Kyei however scooped the award with an impressive form in the month of March as he kept 4 clean sheets in 6 matches and conceded 2 goals,” parts of the Ghana FA communique said.

The award is the first won by Felix Kyei since the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season commenced.

Other goalkeepers who have won the award in the past months include Bawa Lord Martey, Lawrence Ansah, and Cisse Tijani.

For his prize, Felix Kyei is going home with a Goalkeeper’s glove and a customized jersey from the Retired National Goalkeepers Association of Ghana.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk
Ghana mining leases still valid – Bright Simons alleges"
An eyewitness account of what led to burning of suspected robbers at Moseaso"
Enough of the foolishness – Kumchacha blasts Prophet Kofi Oduro
3 suspected armed robbers burnt alive at Moseaso
Several students trapped as STC bus somersaults on Accra-Kasoa road
NPP aspirant for Kumawu bye-election indicted by US court
Ghanaians are too petty –Deputy Speaker of Parliament
Your son was an armed robber - Police tells Albert Donkor's family
Akufo-Addo, Mahama, Kufuor attend Anthony Osei Akoto's funeral service
Related Articles: