Medeama SC goalie Felix Kyei adjudged GPL Goalkeeper of the Month for March

Felix Kyei, Medeama SC shot-stopper

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the winner of the Ghana Premier League Goalkeeper of the Month award for March.

In an official communique, the Ghana FA said on Monday that the award is going to Medeama SC shot-stopper Felix Kyei.



“Medeama SC’s Felix Kyei has beaten off competition from three other shot-stoppers to emerge as Goalkeeper of the Month for March.



“The young shot-stopper who joined Medeama SC in the 2022/23-second transfer window was nominated alongside Joseph Baah of Gold Stars, Obeng Sekyere Gregory of Berekum Chelsea, and Benjamin Asiedu Kwesi of King Faisal Football Club.



“Kyei however scooped the award with an impressive form in the month of March as he kept 4 clean sheets in 6 matches and conceded 2 goals,” parts of the Ghana FA communique said.

The award is the first won by Felix Kyei since the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season commenced.



Other goalkeepers who have won the award in the past months include Bawa Lord Martey, Lawrence Ansah, and Cisse Tijani.



For his prize, Felix Kyei is going home with a Goalkeeper’s glove and a customized jersey from the Retired National Goalkeepers Association of Ghana.