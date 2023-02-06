0
Medeama beat sorry Samartex in Tarkwa

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Medeama SC banished the recent sloppy form as they brushed aside Samartex FC at Akoon Park in their match day 16 clash on Sunday afternoon.

The first half of the game failed to produce any goals despite the incessant pressure from the home side Medeama.

For much of the early exchanges, Samartex were only content with stopping the Medeama threat as they repelled waves of attack.

After recess, Medeama took the lead through Jonathan Sowah in the 50th minute as his efforts deserved a goal.

He was a constant menace for the Samartex defense and was rightly rewarded with a goal.

Vincent Atingah then converted with a trademark penalty kick with aplomb in the 68th minute into the roof of the net to make it 2-0.

The win has now taken the  Yellow and Mauves up to eight on the table while the Timber Giants failed to reduce the deficit and are now sitting 14th with 20 points on the log.

