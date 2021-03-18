Medeama has the quality to win the GPL - Yaw Preko

Medeama coach, Yaw Preko

Medeama coach, Yaw Preko, says the team has enough quality to compete for the Ghana Premier League title in the second round.

The former Ghana International was appointed to replace Samuel Boadu, who had resigned from the club to join Hearts of Oak.



Medeama has made some top signings to strengthen their squad ahead of the second round of the league.



Speaking in an interview with Happy 98.9FM on Wamputu Sports with Odisasempa Kwame Oware, he said, “We have a lot of players in the team to win the league. There are good players in the team and we just have to add a few”.



The former Black Satellites coach stated he has a target to finish on top of the league table after the end of the season.

“My target is to finish as high as we can and take it game after game. This is a league that has many teams that can win it. Olympics, Karela, and others are all in a good position to win the league.”



“We are going to take it game after game and by the end of the season, we will see what happens.



Yaw Preko has a contract with the Mauve and Yellows until the end of the season which will be extended based on his performance.



Medeama finished fifth on the league table with 17 points after the first round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.