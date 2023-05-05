Medeama must win last five matches to keep up with GPL title race - Patrick Akoto

Medeama SC players | File photo

Medeama SC's Communications Director, Patrick Akoto, has emphasized the importance of winning their remaining matches in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season if they want to keep up with the title chase.

Speaking to Takoradi-based Empire FM, Akoto said, "For us at Medeama, it's non-negotiable that we have to win our last 5 matches if we want to keep up with the title chase."



The team is currently in third place on the league table, four points behind leaders Aduana FC, with just five games remaining in the season.



Akoto's statement comes ahead of a crucial game for Medeama this weekend against second-placed Bechem United this weekend at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa in match week 30 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Patrick Akoto believes that winning this match is crucial to their title aspirations.



Medeama have never won the Ghana Premier League title in the club's history but has come close twice in the recent past.