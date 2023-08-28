Medeama sign former WAFA strker Daniel Lomotey

Daniel Lomotey

Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC have completed the signing of striker Daniel Lomotey from ES Setif.

The former Ghana U-23 striker has penned a two-year deal as he set to make a return to the Ghana Premier League after a difficult spell in Algeria.



Meadeama, via a statement released on social media, announced the acquisition of the striker on a two-year deal.



“We are delighted to announce the signing of former Ghana Under-20 striker Daniel Adzigodi Lomotey Agbloe on a permanent contract. Lomotey has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal after leaving Algerian giants ES Setif” a statement from the club reads.



The former WAFA man spent two seasons with the Algerian top-tier side but struggled for game time and thus failed to hit the form that landed him the transfer in 2021.

Lomotey, before his departure netted four goals against WAFA's 5-4 win over Medeama in January. He led the top scorer's chart but could not finish the 2020/2021 season as Setif poached him.



He is expected to make his debut for Medeama against Horoya AC in the final round of the CAF Champions League playoffs.





We are delighted to announce the signing of former Ghana Under-20 striker Daniel Lomotey on a two-year deal.



Details via: https://t.co/uyqFq79gBs#NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/GwetM41imC — Medeama SC - 22/23 GPL Champions (@MedeamaSC) August 28, 2023

EE/KPE