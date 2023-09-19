Meet the 80-year-old Ghanaians who were the first twins to play for one team

Atta Junior and Atta Senior became the first set of twins from Ghana to have played professional football for Tano Bofoakwa.

Born and bred in Duayaw Nkwanta, in the Ahafo Region of Ghana, Atta Junior and Senior were the hottest footballers during their era before being transferred to Asante Kotoko in 1969 for an enormous transfer fee.



At age 80 now, both Atta Senior and Atta Junior still reside in Duayaw Nkwanta, looking very healthy and lively.



The football fraternity has seen the likes of Brazilian twins Rafael and Fabio Silva who played for Manchester United, Lars and Sven Bender from Germany who played for Bayern Leverkusen, Jose and Juanmi Callejon, among others but Atta Senior and Junior became the first twins to play professional football for one club.



According to a video by Saddick Adams spotted by GhanaWeb, the duo shared fond memories of their playing days from Tano Bofoakwa to Asante Kotoko and how their transfer fee from Bofoakwa to Kotoko at that time could have purchased the latest luxurious cars.



Atta Senior and Junior mentioned that, once a while they do share the field with the young one’s in the community and thanked everyone who has been of great support to them after their career.



Watch the video below:





