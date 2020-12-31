Most amusing sports stories in 2020

Former CEO of Berekum Chelsea, Nana Oduro Sarfo

2020 has been a roller-coaster for the sports fraternity with lots to remember. The year began on a brighter note with the return of the domestic football league as well as a number of growth in the other sporting disciplines.

However, things took a downward turn following the novel coronavirus pandemic which took the world by storm.



But despite all the hardships that the coronavirus brought, there were a couple of amusing events that took place in the sporting industry in Ghana.



Below are some of the interesting sports stories of 2020



Kotoko vs Aduana



In one of the most bizarre football matches of 2020, Ghana Premier League title-chasers Aduana Stars and Kumasi Asante Kotoko started their football match with ten players each.



Both sides approached the game spiritually, Kotoko decided to use a different route to enter the Dormaa park whiles, striker Naby Keita was found urinating near the goal post. Aduana’s Farouq Adams and Kotoko’s Martin Antwi spent the entire 45 minutes on the sidelines before coming on in the second half. Till this day nobody knows what motivated any of the sides to approach the game in that manner. The match ended 1-0 in favour of Aduana Stars.



Osei Palmer loses to GFA at CAS

Disqualified GFA Presidential aspirant, Wilfred Osei Kweku ‘Palmer’ lost his bid to contest the association's elections held in 2019 and to seek closure he went to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). This was the biggest day for most sports enthusiasts and journalists as they awaited the ruling for days and months.



In fact, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) even had to postpone the ruling for weeks and finally when the ruling was ready, CAS dismissed Palmer's appeal against the GFA. Palmer was disqualified for failing to pay the 10% mandatory fee to the GFA for transfer of his player, Joseph Painstil and also for his comments on Accra-based radio station Citi FM that the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup because the FA could not pay unclassified fees to referees.



Female footballer dropped from Ghana national team for having both male and female organs



As ridiculous as it sounds, Holali Ativor’s mother confirmed that her daughter who she spent several years nurturing had both male and female organs.



The shocking revelation made waves in February after the player was dropped from the Black Queens team for being a hermaphrodite.



The player’s eligibility to even play in the domestic Women’s League was contested after her story went viral.



Nigerian movie better than GPL - Oduro Sarfo

A member of the GFA Exco, Nana Oduro Sarfo in an interview noted that he was better of watching a Nigerian movie than watching the local league due to the poor nature of the Berekum Park.



Oduro Sarfo told Kumasi based Angel FM, “Some of the players even play on grassless pitches so what are you talking about? Nobody has asked you to call me. I’m watching a Nigerian movie and that is more precious to me at this point. We have finished playing the game and I don’t care about anything anymore. If you don’t understand go and ‘collect’ the three points from us.”



However, days after his unsavoury comments, Oduro Sarfo resigned from his position as the CEO Berekum Chelsea.



Hearts vs Kotoko in the UK



Two of the most celebrated football clubs in Ghana were about to excite their fans who are in the diaspora by playing a game in the UK. Fans had bought their tickets among other things waiting for the match which was scheduled to be played on Independence Day, March 6.



However, the organizer postponed the game to Easter due to heavy rains and sooner than expected the pandemic took over and the game was cancelled.



Mayweather to visit Ghana ‘no-show’

Yet again, there was another fiasco as undefeated boxing great, Floyd Mayweather promised to visit Ghana. The American had promised to visit Ghana in April but later decided to call it off as he did in 2018 following another promise.



The boxer went to the extent of recording a viral video of his planned trip to Ghana but was unable to make it due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Hassan Ayariga promise to bring Formula 1 to Ghana



As part of his political promises for the 2020 Elections, Hassan Ayariga, the flagbearer of the All People’s Congress has promised to stage the Formula One Championship in Ghana to revive motorsports.



He told Graphic Sports, "When given the opportunity, an APC government will introduce Formula One sport in Ghana. Formula One is very important because there are many professional drivers who when offered the right opportunity and training can perform creditably and generate adequate revenue for themselves and for the nation.”



Chairman Wontumi promises to buy Paul Pogba for Asante Kotoko



Imagine Manchester United’s recording signing Paul Pogba playing for Asante Kotoko, well as impossible as it may appear, maverick politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako a.k.a Chairman Wontumi said he could make it happen.

The politician promised to trigger the release clause of the French World Cup winner to show the world that Kotoko is a big club. As ridiculous as it sounds, Chairman Wontumi said, “I believe in Nana Yaw Amponsah. I think that guy has the vision to help Ghana’s football so I have asked them to go to Manchester United to trigger the release clause of Paul Pogba… You know day in day out his price comes down and now I learnt it’s around £53M. I will pay. I want to bring him to Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC and tell the world that there’s a club in Ghana bigger than Manchester United.”



Great Olympics wins admirers on Twitter



Undoubtedly the most entertaining Ghanaian football club on social media, Accra Great Olympics has become the toast of many football fans in Ghana and beyond. The club has carved a niche for trolling clubs on Twitter anytime they defeat them. Also, they have become noted for beating clubs and having those clubs sack their coaches thereafter.



First, it was Legon Cities sacking their coach Goran Barjaktarevic after losing 3-0 to Olympics then came Asante Kotoko dismissing Coach Maxwell Konadu after a 1-0 defeat to Olympics.