My job is not only about answering calls and granting interviews – Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has said his job is not all about granting interviews to the media every day.

Henry Asante Twum has been often criticized by some sports journalists for not availing himself when the need arises for them to get answers on issues that affect the game.



However, according to him, he handles both the digital space and the Public Relations as a Communication Director so his media colleagues shouldn't harbor the notion that they are the only entities who require his services.



Henry Asante Twum made this statement in an interview with Takoradi based Skyy Power 93.5 FM.



“There are media colleagues who think the GFA Communications Director is supposed to answer all calls and grant interviews all the time.”

“So when you wake up in the morning they expect you to just be by your phone from Monday to Friday so you grant interviews from Fanteakwa, Bechem, and Bolga, etc, that’s what to them, is the definition of a Communications Director, which is not the case,” he stressed.



“Under me [my office], I am supposed to have someone directly responsible for Public Relations, another person directly responsible for Digital Media of the FA.” “It is huge. In the past, we didn’t pay attention to strengthening and equipping the department.”



“I am praying the ExCo, as they have promised, will consider, they will discuss, and hopefully, approve the new structure I have submitted,” he concluded.

