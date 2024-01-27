NPP Primaries: NSA boss Prof. Twumasi gets only 7 votes at Ahafo Ano South West

Professor Peter Twumasi

Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), suffered a resounding defeat in his bid to secure the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) candidacy for the 2024 Parliamentary race in the Ahafo Ano South West Constituency.

Despite his position at the helm of the NSA, Prof. Twumasi faced significant criticism from the sporting community.



This was reflected in the NPP Primaries where he garnered just seven votes in the elections.



The winner, Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah, emerged with a decisive victory, amassing 357 votes.



Competing against notable candidates such as Lawyer Kwasi Kwakye Sebeh, who secured 84 votes, and Madam Adutwumwaa, who received 48 votes, Dapaah's victory showcases a clear preference among NPP delegates.



A total of 496 delegates participated in the Ahafo Ano South West Primaries, held in the Ashanti Region.

Prof. Twumasi is a biochemist with a background from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



Prof. Twumasi has a history of involvement with the NPP, having held various positions within the party, including research and communications officer, convener, and organizing secretary.



Despite his past roles, the outcome of the primaries signals a lack of resonance with the delegates in the Ahafo Ano South West Constituency.



JNA/BB