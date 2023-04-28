7
Menu
Sports

NPP must go into opposition if Bawumia loses presidential primary - Coach Opeele

Opeele Citics Opeele Boateng

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) must by all means elect Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections.

This is the view of former Asante Kotoko coach Opeele Boateng, who adds that failure to elect Bawumia must constitute grounds for the NPP to lose power and return to opposition.

His views were communicated via an April 24, 2023 tweet that read: "Truly, if Dr Bawumia doesn't win the primaries to offer more digitalization as a prez, then NPP must go to opposition.

"Prof Boateng report has shown that change will help eliminate corrupt leaders. The pompousity and the joke of defending their nonsense on camera is disgusting."

Bawumia is seen as a frontrunner in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race slated for later this year, even though he has yet to openly declare his candidature, senior aides have assured that he will run to lead the NPP into election 2024.

He is expected to face competition from among others, former ministers Alan Kyerematen, Afriyie Osei Akoto, Joe Ghartey and Boakye Agyarko.

Others include Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyepong and Francis Addai-Nimoh. The primaries is slated for later this year.



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Bawumia allegedly blocks NDC activist on Twitter
Wontumi accuses former minister of sinister agenda
Galamsey report: Steve Manteaw slams Akufo-Addo
Galamsey report: Akufo-Addo has referred report to CID for probe - Ahiagbah
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs
Related Articles: