NSA plans to reduce pressure on Accra Sports Stadium ahead of 2020/21 GPL start

The Accra Sports Stadium

Ghana's National Sports Authority (NSA) is planning on reducing the number of teams that will use the Accra Sports Stadium as their home venue in order to ease pressure on the facility ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Five Premier League teams Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Inter Allies, Legon Cities and Great Olympics have applied to the Ghana Football Association Club Licensing Board to use the Accra Sports Stadium as their home venue for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the NSA, Charles Amofah, the number of teams to be using the facility as their home venue for the 2020/21 season will bring enormous pressure to the facility thus the need to relocate some of the matches to other venues in the capital.



“The Accra Sports Stadium will be under serious pressure when the season begins, so we in talks with some of the clubs to consider other venues such as the Legon Sports Stadium or Liberty’s Karl Reindolf Sports Stadium for their games”, he said in an interview.



“There are times we only get GHC 400 and GHC 500 after matches but a lot goes into preparation before these games such as water, electricity, and others. Some of the matches played at the venue, we are unable to generate enough funds so we will hold discussions with those clubs if they can move the matches elsewhere”.

Accra Lions FC, a Division One side have also adopted the venue for their home games next season.



Asante Kotoko will also be using the venue for their home games in the CAF Champions League next season as their traditional venue, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been closed down for renovations. The renovation works are expected to be completed by the end of January 2021.



The Accra Sports Stadium is expected to admit 9,500 supporters per the 25 per cent seating capacity directive from the government due to the coronavirus pandemic.