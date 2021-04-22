Nana Oduro Sarfo continues as Black Maidens Chairman

Thu, 22 Apr 2021 Source: ghanafa.org
Executive Council member Nana Sarfo Oduro will continue to serve as Chairman of the Black Maidens Management Committee.
Nana Sarfo who has been in the football business for close to two decades will lead the management team for another year following an extension of their mandate.
Dr. Benjamin Taylor will now serve as Vice Chairman.
See the list below:
Nana Safo Oduro - Chairman
Benjamin Taylor - Vice Chairman
Nana Yaw Boakye - Member
Gifty Oware Aboagye - Member
Simon Ehomah - Member
Evelyn Nsiah - Member
Source: ghanafa.org
Related Articles:
- Linford Asamoah keeps Black Princesses post for another year
- Kurt Okraku Chairs GFA Juvenile Committee
- Kwasi Brobbey, Daniel Laryea get Confederation Cup appointment
- GFA’s Alex Asante appointed for Pyramids vs Namungo FC Confederation Cup match
- GFA to launch Juvenile league on April 28
- Read all related articles