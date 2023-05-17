0
Nations FC on brink of Ghana Premier League promotion

Nations FC.png Nations FC

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

In a riveting clash at the Nana Gyamfi Park on Monday, Asamoah Boateng Afriyie's first-half goal secured Nations FC's 19th win of the season, leading them to a narrow 1-0 victory over Pacific Heroes.

With their impressive winning streak extended to nine matches, Nations FC are now close to securing a coveted spot in the highly anticipated 2023/24 betPawa Premier League.

Sitting comfortably atop Zone Two with an impressive haul of 63 points, Nations FC enjoys a seven-point cushion over second-placed Daboase Skyy FC.

Their promotion hopes now hinge on securing just two more wins from their remaining three games. Irrespective of other results, such a feat would propel Nations FC to the top of their zone and seal their long-awaited promotion.

The forthcoming fixtures against WAFA, Soccer Intellectuals, and Asokwa Deportivo will be crucial tests for Nations FC. These matches will determine whether the team can maintain their winning momentum and achieve their ultimate goal of reaching the betPawa Premier League.

A successful promotion would see Nations FC join the ranks of Asante Kotoko, Bibiani GoldStars, King Faisal, Medeama, Samartex, and Karela United as representatives from Zone Two in the Ghana Premier League.

