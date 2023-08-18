Newly-promoted GPL side Nations FC sign 13 players ahead of 2023/2024 season

Nations FC

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Nations FC have completed the signing of 13 players ahead of the 2023/2024 season.

The team that is looking to build a strong squad for their first-ever top-flight football are assembling a good blend of young players and experienced ones.



The 13 signings include two Burkinabe players - Sare Ibrahim and forward Diabate Ben Adama.



Whereas the other 11 recruits are Kwame Boakye from Real Tamale, Nafiu Sulemana from Tamale City, WAFA trio Simpson Razak, Botchwey Isaac and Emmanuel Agyemang, former Asante Kotoko duo of Emmanuel Sarkodie and Prince Acquah, Kontor Emmanuel and Baah Berimah, Ofori Samuel Antwi, and Japheth Novienyo.

The Club has already begun their pre-season as the season is a few weeks away from starting.



Nations FC will start their campaign in an away fixture against FA Cup winners Dreams FC.



