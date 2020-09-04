Sports News

No Ghanaian club should participate in CAF inter-club competitions this season - Paa Kwesi Fabin

Aduana Stars coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin

Former Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin believes that the current situation in the country will make it more difficult for Ghanaian clubs participating in the 2020/2021 CAF Inter-Club competitions.

Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold who were winners of the 2019 Normalization Committee Special Tier 1 and 2 competitions have been selected by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association to represent Ghana in Africa after the 2019/20 football season was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Ashantigold SC has now confirmed that they will be participating in the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup after the Ghana Football Association wrote to them to confirm whether they've accepted the nomination to play in Africa.



Several football commentators and football fans believe that the inactiveness of Ghanaian clubs will make things difficult for them to compete in Africa.

Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold were both eliminated from the preliminary stages of the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup respectively.



Adding his voice to the growing debate in an interview with Kumasi based Pure FM, Paa Kwesi Fabin said: "In my honest opinion, no Ghanaian club should go to Africa looking at the happenings in our games for the past years."

