Nottingham Forest complete signing of Andre Ayew - Club Statement

Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of the Black Stars

Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of Ghana captain André Ayew.

The forward joins on a free transfer following his recent departure from Al Sadd and has signed a deal until the end of the season.



André will wear the shirt number 42 during his time on Trentside.



André Ayew said: “It’s a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest.



“I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase. It’s always been difficult whenever I’ve played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium.



“Steve Cooper is someone who knows me very well and knows how to work with me both on and off the pitch. We have a strong relationship, he’s a special coach and a special human being and someone who I really look up to.”

“I know what I can bring to the team, I’m ready to give my all and make sure that we are able to stay in the Premier League.”



Ayew, 33, reunites with Steve Cooper having previously played under the Forest Head Coach at Swansea City, scoring 35 goals in 84 appearances under the Welshman’s tutelage.



Ghana’s national team captain, Ayew has received a total of 113 international caps. His participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup made him the only Ghanaian player to feature at the nation’s last three World Cups and scored in their opening group stage fixture against Portugal.



Born in France, Ayew came through the ranks at Marseille, scoring 60 goals in 209 appearances during a nine-year spell with the French club.



In June 2015, he moved to the Premier League and joined Swansea, registering 12 goals and five assists in 35 appearances during his first spell at the Liberty Stadium.

The following summer, Ayew moved to West Ham United in a then club-record deal, going on to make 50 appearances in all competitions for the London club.



Ayew returned to Swansea for a club-record fee in January 2018, scoring a further 35 goals in 106 appearances for the Welsh side.



In July 2021, Ayew joined Al Sadd and scored 15 goals in 21 league matches as they were crowned Qatar Stars League champions last season.



Leaving Qatar having netted 22 goals in 39 games for Al Sadd, the experienced forward returns to England and becomes The Reds’ latest recruit.