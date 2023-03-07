Nottingham Forest fans rally behind Andre Ayew despite goal drought

Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of the Black Stars

Nottingham Forest fans have thrown their full support behind Ghana captain Andre Ayew, despite the striker not yet finding the back of the net for his new team.

While his work rate has never been in question, Ayew has faced limited opportunities to prove himself in his first few months at the club. But on Sunday, Ayew's hard work paid off as he helped secure a draw against Everton, and even came close to scoring a winning goal himself.



Ayew's great low effort in the second half of the match forced a great save from Everton's goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford.



Though the 33-year-old forward hasn't yet been able to score for Nottingham Forest, his calm demeanour and tireless work ethic in training have earned him the admiration of the team's supporters.

Fans have been vocal in their unwavering support of Ayew, who has been trying hard to make an impact since joining the club earlier this year. Despite his lack of goals, the Ghanaian striker has been praised for his positive attitude, his willingness to learn, and his commitment to improving his game.



Nottingham Forest supporters have been fantastic to Ayew, backing him to be successful at the club. Their unflinching support has undoubtedly helped boost the player's confidence and motivation, even as he continues to face tough challenges on the pitch.