Oduro Nyarko calls for calm ahead of GFA vs Ashgold court case

Oduro Nyarko

Oduro Nyarko, GHALCA administrator has urged clubs and football fans to be calm ahead of the court battle between the Ghana Football Association and Ashantigold.

The Ghana Football Association and Ashantigold will meet in court on Friday, October 14th.



Ashantigold who were demoted into the second division months ago placed an injunction on the league last month.



The league is under temporal suspension now until the final ruling is passed by the Human Rights High Court.

Three rounds of matches have already been played in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



“We are waiting for what the court will say, if the court fix a date unless you go and tell them that you want to discuss the matter with ADR if not you will have to go to court," he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com.



"We will go to court and decide what to do in court and then we will even report back after ADR and tell the court what happened. We all want peace we will do everything to get the league back on track,”