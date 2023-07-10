0
Official: Fenerbache announce Alexander Djiku's signing

Alexander Djiku 456 Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku, has officially signed a three-year deal with Turkish club Fenerbahce.

The former Strasbourg defender will have the option to extend for a further year, per the announcement by the club.

Djiku, took to Twitter, to pen an emotional message goodbye to Strasbourg after spending the last four seasons with the French Ligue 1 side.

"I arrived here in 2019, 4 years, and a hundred games later, I am a happy and accomplished man. It is largely thanks to the Racing Club de Strasbourg.

I will never forget those moments at La Meinau, those crazy atmospheres, that fervor.

"He extended his gratitude to everyone at the club including coaches, players, and all the staff," he wrote in a Twitter post.

"???????????????????? to all the players around, to all the employees, to the volunteers, to the staff, to the coaches, to the President, and of course a huge ???????????????????? to the Supporters! You are the soul of this club, quite simply," he added.

Alexander Djiku will join Fenerbache on a free transfer after his contract with Strasbourg run out.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
