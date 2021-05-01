Official: GFA unveils Woodin as Official Textile partner for one-year

The unveiling took place on April 30

The Ghana Football Association has outdoored Woodin as the Official Textile partner for a period of one year.

The outdooring event which took place at the GTP House, Tema on Friday, April 30, 2021 was attended by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Vice President Mark Addo.



Others included former GFA Chairman Alhaji M.N.D Jawula, Technical Director Bernhard Lippert, Jerry Dugbartey - a Member of the Women’s League Board, Director of Marketing Jamil Maraby and Henry Asante Twum – Director of Communications.



Woodin is a leading textile brand inspired by African Culture and art.



Woodin will provide fabrics and sports leisure wear for Coaches and Technical Team members of the 18 Premier League clubs, Coaches and Technical Team members of the 16 Women’s Premier League clubs and the Senior National Team - the Black Stars.



The Provisions breaks down to 1,200 yards of customized Woodin fabric to be used by the GFA as Official Friday wear.

Woodin will also provide 490 pieces each of Polo shirts, joggers, bomber jackets as well as 390 pieces of baseball caps designed with customized Woodin print.



Part of the deal is to produce GFA Textile Fabric for the staff of the Ghana Football Association.



