Our objective is to reach top 4 - Bechem United CEO

Ghana Premier League club, Bechem United

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bechem United, Nana Kwasi Darlington, has revealed that the club's objective is to reach the Top 4 or possibly win the upcoming Ghana Premier League.

Mr Darlington said the club will follow up and meet last year’s set targets.



"It has been our target and we are gradually checking our points and whether it is achievable. We will work hard to maintain that standard and also do better," he indicated in an interview with Class Sports in Accra.



"The league is going to be exciting and competitive both on and off the pitch," he added.



He made this known following the announcement of the resumption of contact sports in the country by the President Akufo-Addo in his 17th COVID-19 update address.



President Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, 20 September 2020, announced the return of the Ghana Premier League on 30 October 2020 after a six-month hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In view of this, he said training for all contact sports will be allowed.



“With respect to football, after due consultations with the Ghana Football Association, it has been decided that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One Football League will restart on Friday, 30 October, with a full regime of testing of the players, technical and management staff,” he stated.



The Bechem United Hunters have started training after a successful coronavirus testing where all their players tested negative.



The 34-week Ghana Premier League is expected to commence from Friday, 13 November 2020, and end on 19 July 2021.



The 30-week long Division One League kicks off on December 3, 2020, to July 12, 2021.

The Women’s Premier League will start on 2 January 2021, to 7 June 2021.



The MTN FA Cup starts with the preliminary round on 12 January 2021.



The grand finale is scheduled for 25 July 2021.



The Women’s FA Cup kicks off on 22 January 2021, at the Round of 32 stage.



The finals will be played on 14 June 2021.