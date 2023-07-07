0
Menu
Sports

Our salaries for a month do not even take us beyond one week - Francis Twene

Bechem United Midfielder, Francis Twene Bechem United midfielder Francis Twene

Fri, 7 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

In the competitive world of Ghana Premier League football, where dreams are built and fortunes are made, there exists a harsh reality that often goes unnoticed.

Amidst the drumming and dancing in the stands, one player from Bechem United, Francis Twene, sheds light on an aspect of the game that often brings him to tears.

As the fanfare and football drama overshadow the struggles of the average player,Twene reveals the heart-wrenching truth about the salaries of players causing him to weep in despair.

"Our salaries for a month do not even take us beyond one week," he told Akwaaba Sports Arena.

"Sometimes we look at our salaries and weep as a Ghana Premier League player,"

Players have cited low salaries in the top flight in Ghana as the reason why they travel outside to play in leagues that are not well known.

Fans have urged the Ghana FA and clubs to do something about the salary situation in the league.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Okoe Boye spars with Sammy Gyamfi on live TV
Bawumia's aide ‘exposes’ Alan’s boy
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula
Related Articles: