Owners of the 18 Ghana Premier League clubs

By the nature of their job, footballers are well known and celebrated across the world.

But while they enjoy the fame and success, there is a group of highly influential people who work behind the scenes to give the players the life they have.



These people invest their resources to ensure that the players have the peace of mind to focus on their careers.



This class of persons are not administrators who run the day-to-day activities of the club. Neither are they in charge of technical decisions.



They are just a group of investors who pump monies into clubs and if there are profits enjoy some as investors.



There are eighteen clubs in the Ghana Premier League and they are owned by some certain personalities and institutions.

Below is a list of owners of the clubs in the GPL as put together by Angel FM



Aduana Stars – The two-time league winners are 100% owned by the Dormaa Traditional Council.



Bechem United – The club is owned by Top Kings Company.



Medeama SC – Business mogul Moses Armah Parker owns Medeama Sports Club.



Asante Kotoko – Otumfuo Osei Tutu owns Kotoko. He is the life patron of the club. He holds it in trust for the people of Asanteman.

Ebusua Dwarfs – Since the death of Nana Aidoo there have been some tussle over the ownership of Dwarfs but available records show that the late chief still owns 50% shares whiles Nana Sam Brew Butler owns the remaining 50%.



Berekum Chelsea – Chelsea is the sole property of Obed Nana Kwame Nketiah.



Legon Cities – Formerly Wa All Stars, the club is a property of Richard Attipoe, a business magnate.



Ashantigold – Until recently, Anglogold Ashanti owned 100% stake in Ashgold. Changes in ownership has seen Dr Kwaku Frimpong having 90%, Nana Acheken with 9% and Anglogold left with just 1%.



King Faisal – You know it’s the one and only Alhaji Grusah who has 100% stake in the club.

Karela United – The Anyinasi-based club was owned by Senator Brigidi but in his absence, his wife Abena Brigidi has 50% shares while his two kids David and Prince have the rest.



Techiman Eleven Wonders – Nameyaw Company Limited are the rightful owners the Techiman-based club.



Hearts of Oak – Hearts floated shares about a decade ago which saw several people buying shares in the clubs.



As things stand, Strategic Africa Securities limited and Strategic Initiative of Togbe Afede have a combined share of 68.51%. Frank Nelson has 7.85 shares. Ato Ahwoi has 7.76% with some supporters’ groups and persons owning 15.88% shares.



WAFA – African Tiger Holdings are the owners of West African Football Academy.

Dreams FC – Kurt Okraku, the president of the GFA has 33% stakes, Jiji Alifo has 33%, Prince Abdul Hamid owns 33% and the 1% is for others.



Great Olympics – Great Olympics is owned five different institutions and persons. Global Village have 40% shares, Old Olym has 42%, Nick Amarteifio has 4%, 8% of the shares is for McDan while 6% is for Red Sea.



Liberty Professionals – The Scientific Soccer Lads have two owners. The late Sly Tetteh has 50% while Felix Ansong owns the remaining 50%.



Elmina Sharks – The club is registered in the name of the Mr and Mrs Ndoum.





