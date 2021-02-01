'Owners of the land' – Awako brags after Olympics beat Hearts of Oak

Accra Great Olympics skipper, Gladson Awako has had a positive season so far

Accra Great Olympics skipper, Gladson Awako after scoring one of two goals that earned his team three points and bragging rights over Accra Hearts of Oak has declared his team owners of the city of Accra.

Going into the Sunday Ghana Premier League fixture, both teams in the Accra derby had everything to fight for and it was the away team that walked away with a victory of two goals without a response from the Phobians.



Awako who has proven himself as the most outstanding player in the 2021 Ghana Premier League season once again rose to the occasion on Sunday, when he grabbed the opener for Olympics in the first half of the game.



His free-kick goal in the 13th minute of the game was topped up by an insurance goal from his teammate, Maxwell Abbey who scored to seal the lead for Great Olympics.



Despite their frantic efforts, Accra Hearts of Oak were unable to come back from the two goals conceded in the first half.



The prolific Awako after the match took to his Twitter page to re-emphasize his team’s dominance in Accra football by touting the ‘Mantse’ derby winners as the landlords of the capital city.

“+3 really important points! Keep pushing lads @AccraGtOlympicsowners of the land,” he wrote.



Accra Great Olympics after 11 matches played in the league this season lie three places behind leaders Karela United with a difference of three points between the two teams.



Despite not being first on the league log, Great Olympics has so far had some great highlights in the season including wins over their city rivals Accra Hearts of Oak, veteran league winners Kumasi Asante Kotoko and other big names in the league.



