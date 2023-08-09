Head Coach of Asante Kotoko Prosper Ogum styled in his tracksuit

Photos of Asante Kotoko players styled in tracksuits cause stir on social media

Players and the technical team of Asante Kotoko were looking all glamour in their tracksuits with the club's crest nicely printed on them, gaining the attention of many on social media.



The Porcupine Warriors commenced their pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 season at Beposo Park on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, when Coach Prosper Ogum and his assistant David Ocloo took charge.



In a post on Twitter, the players and technical team were spotted enjoying coffee on Wednesday with the caption “A wet morning deserves hot coffee; Let’s sip it in”.



Some fans took to social media to admire how great the entire team looks, crediting the Patron of the club Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his great work.



On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II met with the entire playing body at the Manhyia Palace and had a fruitful discussion, urging them to embrace unity to ensure the club returns to its glory days.



Asante Kotoko will open their 2023/24 season with a home fixture against returnees Hearts of Lions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Check the pictures below:





A wet Morning deserves hot coffee ☕️



Let’s sip it in ???? #AKSC #Fabucensus #TimetoProsperAgain pic.twitter.com/FsKHA8dmKP — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners???? (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 9, 2023

pic.twitter.com/YE3CL30EtH — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners???? (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 9, 2023

