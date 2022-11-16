0
Menu
Sports

Prosper Ogum, Samuel Boadu and Ibrahim Tanko arrive in Qatar for coaching attachment

Fhq5ebTXoAAvcce.jfif The coaches with GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three local coaches Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, Samuel Boadu and Ibrahim Tanko have arrived in Qatar for an attachment at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The coaches arrived in the country on Wednesday and were met by officials of the Ghana Football Association at the team’s hotel.

The working attachment is aimed at helping the coaches gain knowledge and useful skills at the tournament by getting close to the Black Stars Technical team.

Two of the coaches were chosen based on their performance with their previous clubs in the Ghana football league last season.

Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum who is a former coach of Asante Kotoko led the team to win the Ghana Premier League last season and currently works as the assistant coach of the Black Galaxies.

Samuel Boadu, formerly of Hearts of Oak led the club to win the FA Cup back-to-back as well as the GPL title, President Cup and Super Cup. Boadu is part of Ghana’s youth coaches.

Ibrahim Tanko who once worked as an assistant coach of the Black Stars joins the trio as part of efforts to help the Black Meteors qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games tournament.

Assistant Black Starlets coach Ignatius Osei Fosu is expected to join the rest of the coaches later today.

Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below





JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: