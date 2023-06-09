Randy Abbey optimistic Black Meteors will make 2024 Olympic Games

Randy Abbey

Management committee chairman of Ghana’s U-20 team Black Satellites, Randy Abbey says he is very confident the Black Meteors will secure qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Ghana last participated in the 2004 Olympic Games in Greece and has since failed to qualify for the 2008 edition in Beijing, 2012 edition in London, 2016 edition in Brazil and 2020 in Japan.



After 19 years of absence, the Black Meteors will be aiming to book their place in Paris but will have to triumph at the U-23 AFCON which will be held in Morocco from June 24 to July 8.



Abbey who doubles as an Executive Member of the Ghana Football Association believes Ghana will sail through despite being in a tough draw.



“They were very unlucky in 2019, I mean where we missed the penalty against South Africa, which was quite unfortunate. I have chaired the U-23 Committee before; I know how we have always wanted to be at the Olympics. I remember Nigeria drawing us here and denying us a chance to compete some years back under the late Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio. I know how important this is. Although we won the All-Africa Games then in Maputo; obviously we had wanted to go to the Olympics. I have yet another opportunity to do so”, he told Citi Sports.



Speaking on Ghana’s quality and what the technical team led by Coach Ibrahim Tanko brings on board, he said



“I have seen the draw, [it is a] very, very tough group, but I think that the players who have been called up are quite good, and I also know that we are going to augment them with some foreign-based players. I see the technical team very focused; Ibrahim Tanko is someone I know pretty well, he takes his work seriously, together with Godwin Attram and Michael Osei. Despite the fact that it is a tough group, I am confident Ghana will qualify for the Olympics in Paris.”

Coach Ibrahim Tanko on Wednesday, June 7 named his provisional 29-man squad which will be pruned down to 23 before the team departs Ghana on Monday, June12 for the fourth edition in Morocco.



Ghana has been pitted alongside hosts Morocco, Guinea and Congo in Group A. The Meteors will open their campaign against Congo on Sunday, June 25 before taking on Morocco two days after and Guinea in their last group game on Friday, June 30.



The finalists and third-place playoff winner of this year’s tournament will qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympic men’s football tournament in Paris.











