Ransford Osei vows not to allow his son to play for Ghana

Former Ghana youth star, Ransford Osei

Former Ghana youth star, Ransford Osei, has declared that he will not allow his child to play for Ghana in future if he chooses to play football.

The 2009 U20 World Cup winner announced his retirement from football at the age of 30 after an illustrious youth career with Ghana but has nothing to show at the senior level.



He said for you to play for Ghana, you must “give something to get something”.



“Should my child decide to play football, then I’ll not allow him to play for Ghana… You have to give something to get something.

“So why should I allow him to play for the Black Stars?” he said in an interview with Humble Ike on YouTube.



Osei, who last played for Lithuanian side FK Palanga, which is his 11th professional club, rose to prominence in 2009 when he led the Ghana U-20 team to glory in the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup.



He won the golden boot in the 2007 Africa U-17 Championship and 2009 Africa Youth Championship. He also won the silver boot of the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup.