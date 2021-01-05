Real Valladolid interested in re-signing Mohammed Salisu

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu

Spanish side Real Valladolid are interested in re-signing Mohammed Salisu from Southampton in the January transfer window.

The 21-year old is still waiting to make his debut for the Premier League side since he joined in the summer from Real Valladolid.



Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl has indicated the Ghanaian defender is not yet ready but has a future at the club.



"Salisu is the future of this club. It will take time. We know how long it takes for some players to step into the team," Hasenhuttl said.



Real Valladolid are monitoring the situation and are interested in signing the centre back or consider a loan option due to his inactivity at the club.

Mohammed Salisu may also fancy a move back to the La Liga side were he excelled after making over 30 appearances before his move to the Premier League.



With the transfer window opening in some few days, clubs in the Premier League and Spain may be interested in securing the services of the centre back should he opt to move for playing time.



Salisu made Southampton's matchday squad for the first time for a 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this month and has since made Hasenhuttl's bench on consecutive occasions.