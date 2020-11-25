Rest in Peace: Ghanaians pay tribute to Diego Maradona

The news of the sudden death of world football and Argentine legend Diego Armando Maradona has taken social media particularly micro-blogging site Twitter by surprise.
The 1986 FIFA World Cup hero suffered a cardiac arrest at a home in Tigre, Argentina according to multiple reports by the Argentine media and CNN.
Maradona had been recuperating from the removal of a blood clot on the brain.
Born in the Villa Fiorito area on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Maradona made his professional football debut while still aged 15 with Argentinos Juniors in 1976 and rose from there to become a world football legend.
Ghanaians on social media upon hearing the news of Diego’s death have used the platform to mourn him and send their message of condolences.
Others have also decided to celebrate “The God of Naples” by reliving memories of him.
See below some social media reactions to the death of Diego Armando Maradona:
RIP Diego Maradona pic.twitter.com/JtHOjuVh0v— @The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) November 25, 2020
I know say the indomie generation no meet this Legend when him dey ball, only him go dribble the whole opponent team— ???????????????????? ???????? (@Filaman19) November 25, 2020
RIP Diego Mararona Rest in football ?? pic.twitter.com/PysBHJKu8h
A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family.— achieve (@Pretty_dymphna) November 25, 2020
Diego Sinagra, Giannina Maradona, Dalma Maradona, Jana Maradona, Fernando maradona. RIP ???? pic.twitter.com/NzwEKgO3nl
Rest in peace legend ???????????????????????? maradona goes home ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/GtUo03uw09— Shatta Dede (KroboLady ???????????) (@ShattaDede) November 25, 2020
RIP Diego Maradona ????????. Why is 2020 taking away all the Legends we've got. ???? Your hand of God's goal against England is my best world cup moment!???? pic.twitter.com/GFG6ddVp9c— ????? broken_heart ???????????????????????? (@broken_heart490) November 25, 2020
Maradona????????.Gave my young mind so much joy as a kid. Cha had the game and carried teams in ways very few have even come close to. Like most geniuses he was flawed but that's what set him apart. I will miss him .— Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) November 25, 2020
The man with the Hand of God— Danny Jr???? (@iam_dannyjr) November 25, 2020
RIP
Legend pic.twitter.com/ToWKwCsyk0
#Maradona— ? (@KunmiTim) November 25, 2020
Maradona gone ???????????? pic.twitter.com/8YC9DOf0eS
Diego Maradona is dead ????. Shatta Wale to record a song for him is over 5.5????— KOJO BANKZ ???????? (@KoJo_Bankz99) November 25, 2020
I hear Diego Maradona has passed on.— KOJO Prempeh (@kojoprempeh_) November 25, 2020
2020 is such a year to remember.
Rest In Peace legend. ???? pic.twitter.com/CxGzCaeehi
Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, a source close to his family confirms.— CNN (@CNN) November 25, 2020
Regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the game, he became a household name after inspiring his country to World Cup glory in 1986. https://t.co/Ze1KUKGffC
I am white or black. I'll never be grey in my life - Diego Maradona— Joseph???????????????? (@joeydephoto) November 25, 2020
Rest in Glory , Maradona ?????????. pic.twitter.com/T80VrlJMWY
RIP Legend Diego Maradona... Can't even imagine how Messi feels right now???????? pic.twitter.com/ooQfBkvp6S— Chief Tade???? (@ThespianTee) November 25, 2020
Legend of the game. RIP https://t.co/JnYjWS2zFL— god ? (@kofi_ye) November 25, 2020
Argentina’s Diego Maradona is in the Hand Of God Now! Rest on legend ????— OLAMIDE ? (@Olamiide_) November 25, 2020
Kobe, Chadwick and all the lost souls at lekki toll gate... Rest In Peace ???????????? pic.twitter.com/2ZVXqwweEr
Football legend Diego Maradona dies after suffering heart attack, the Argentine great was 60— ijoba money???? (@baddestcash_) November 25, 2020
RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/gXBWX3VbNh
