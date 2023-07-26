Richard Kingston narrates how Normalization Committee turned down his goalkeeping proposal

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Kingson

Black Stars goalkeeper’s trainer, Richard ‘Olele’ Kingson says he had his proposal of liaising with goalkeepers from the various Premier League clubs turned down by the then Normalization Committee.

Kingson is one of Ghana’s longest-serving goalkeepers during his days with the Black Stars, having made his debut in 1996 to 2012 when he featured in Ghana’s first World Cup appearance in 2006 and 2010 in South Africa.



According to Kingson, Ghana is blessed with good goalkeepers but there is the need to have time for their development process so they can thrive and reach the apex of their careers.



Speaking to Saddick Adams on Angel TV, he said he had plans of unearthing good goalkeepers but the initiative did not materialize.



“I remember during the era of the Normalization Committee, I had a meeting with Dr. Kofi Amoah, three other committee members, and the PFAG where I asked them to help me with a van so I can tour the regions to share ideas with the trainers of the various goalkeepers and have workouts with the goalkeepers”



“The plan was to visit all the Premier League clubs so that what I had learned from my days at Accra Great Olympics to the day I retired I can share. Goalkeeping is not only about training but your outside life can also distract you. If you don’t get the right training, your performance declines, so when they give me the opportunity, I will work and share ideas with these goalkeepers”, he added.

Kingson started his career with Accra Great Olympics in 1995 before joining Turkish side Galatasaray in 1996.



He went on to have stints in England, Cyprus, Sweden, and Turkey.



He spent the larger part of his career in Turkey where he featured for seven clubs.



