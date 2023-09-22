Saeed Draman: Meet Haminu Dramani 7-year-old son who has been playing with Ex-Black Stars players

Saeed Dramani, the seven-year-old son of Ex-Ghanaian international and Black Stars winger Haminu Draminu caught the eyes of many when he played together with some Ex-Back Stars players in a fun game in Accra on Thursday, September 21.

Saeed who currently plays for a football academy in Kumasi earned the administration of many who cheered him up as he exhibited good skills with pace.



Eager to follow the steps of his dad, Saeed has started his path on an enterprising note as he has already been tipped by some of the ex-players for greatness.



Haminu Draman played for Black Stars during Ghana’s first World Cup appearance in Germany 2006 where the Stars faced an exit in the Round of 16 after loosing 3-0 to five-times winners Brazil.



Draman scored Ghana’s first goal in their second group game against USA where the Stars won 2-1, curtest goals from Haminu Draman and skipper Stephen Appiah.



Watch the video below:





LSN/KPE