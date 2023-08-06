Sammy Adjei joins Dreams FC as goalkeepers' coach

Sammy Adjei

Ghana Premier League side Dreams Football Club have announced the signing of former Hearts of Oak and Ghana shot-stopper Sammy Adjei as the club's goalkeepers' trainer.

The legendary Ghanaian goalkeeper will bring his vast experience to hone the talents of young and aspiring shot-stoppers at the club.



Sammy Adjei is revered as one of the best to have come out of Ghana, after helping Hearts of Oak to win multiple titles and was a key member of the Black Stars team that qualified for the first time to the FIFA World Cup.



Adjei was the first-choice goalkeeper for the national side until 2006 when Richard Kingson rose to prominence.



He was named in Ghana’s squad for the African Cup of Nations in Egypt and made one appearance in the tournament.

Adjei, 43, has also had stints with Kenpong Football Academy, Club Africain in Tunisia, and Ashdod of Israel.



LSN/KPE