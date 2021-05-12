Samuel Boadu, Yaw Preko and Prosper Narteh nominated for Coach of the Month for April

Wed, 12 May 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Three Coaches Yaw Preko, Samuel Boadu and Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum have been nominated for coach of the Month for April.
The Hearts of Oak, Medeama, and WAFA coaches led their respective sides to secure impressive results in the month of April 2021.
Samuel Boadu won two games, drawing one and losing a match with Yaw Preko winning three matches and losing just once.
Prosper Narteh led WAFA to two wins, a draw and a defeat.
The winner of the 2020/21 GPL NASCO Player of the Month for December award will be announced on Friday, May 14, 2021.
The winner will receive a NASCO Television set and a personalized trophy.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Related Articles:
- GPL Preview: Kotoko take aim at Dwarfs, Hearts face the Hunters
- Patrick Yeboah leaves Medeama after losing starting spot
- GPL: Bad officiating makes winning games away difficult—Gladson Awako
- GFA ExCo approves new Women's FA Cup logo - Football
- Liberty coach Andy Sinason reveals what they must do to avoid relegation
- Read all related articles