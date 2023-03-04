0
Samuel Inkoom will return to Hearts of Oak first team on Sunday - PRO

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak communications officer Opare Addo has disclosed that defender Samuel Inkoom is available for selection. 

Inkoom is returning to action after serving a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Opare Addo hinted that the defender will likely play in the Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko which will double as the President's Cup.

The game will be played on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium and Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Embalo will be the special guest of honour for the encounter. President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo will also be at the stadium to watch the game.

"Some of the players who couldn't play against Great Olympics today I spoke to a member of the medical team and he was going through some exercise with the players," Opare Addo told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"Some have also seen the doctor as well so we are very much sure that by close of tomorrow we will be able to tell from the medical point of view the players they will be available as well. Samuel Inkoom who missed the game against Great Olympics because of yellow cards accumulation as finished serving so he will be back for the game,"

