Sarkodie reveals desire to thrill Ghana Premier League fans

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

Multiple award-winning hip-hop artiste Sarkodie is desirous to perform at a Ghana Premier League venue in the upcoming 2020/21 season which starts this month.

The rapper has been tweeting about the Ghana Premier League on Sunday ahead of the commencement of the Ghana top-flight.



Sarkodie, the 2019 BET Best International Flow winner, has 4 million followers on the micro-blogging website and hopes to use his medium to give the league a boost.



He tweeted: "My first big performance outside should b at one of the local league matches ?????."

The Tema-born rapper hopes his contribution can boost crowds at league centres.



Last season, Legon Cities FC introduced music giants like Shatta Wale (the self-acclaimed Dancehall King), Medikal and Kwesi Arthur to perform at half time during some of their home matches.



Another guru Stonebwoy recently claimed he is a dyed-in-the-wool Hearts of Oak fans.